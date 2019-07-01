VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan are Back in JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL

Jul. 1, 2019  

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito.

The film will be released in theaters on December 13, 2019.

