VIDEO: Disney+ Dropped the Trailer for THE MANDALORIAN; Watch it Here!

Disney+ dropped the trailer for their upcoming "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian." Watch it below!

The Mandalorian is written by Jon Favreau and it is set after the fall of the EMPIRE and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Pedro Pascal ("Game of Thrones") stars as the titular Mandalorian.

The first episode of the series will be directed by Dave Filoni, who has worked on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels." Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow will direct additional episodes.

The show is executive produced by Favreau along with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer.

Check out the trailer below!





