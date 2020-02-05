VIDEO: Diane Keaton Talks About Her Brother on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Feb. 5, 2020  

The Hollywood legend reveals in her book, "Brother and Sister," that her brother struggled with mental illness and alcohol just as her career was taking off.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

