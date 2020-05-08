VIDEO: Desmond Tutu, Dalai Lama Respond To Tim Shriver's “The Call To Unite”

On the one-week anniversary of the 24+ hour global stream-a-thon, The Call to Unite continues to deepen, to grow, and to resonate.

Today, Archbishop Desmond Tutu joined Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Tim Shriver, Oprah Winfrey and thousands of Uniters, in a stunning new contribution to the UNITE community by reading an historic open letter by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in response to The Call to Unite.

"I pray we all heed 'The Call to Unite," reads Tutu-the letter's concluding words by his dear friend across traditional divides.

If your audience is looking for justice and joy - and a reminder of "what unites us as one human family" during this time - they need look no further than these two heroes. Thank you in advance for you coverage consideration.



