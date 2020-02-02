VIDEO: Demi Lovato Sings the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl

Demi Lovato performed the National Anthem to kick off this year's Super Bowl. The singer just made her comeback by performing on the GRAMMY AWARDS and releasing her new song, Anyone.

Check out her SUPER BOWL performance below!

Lovato is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality who rose to prominence for portraying Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010).

Lovato has released six studio albums: Don't Forget (2008), HERE WE GO AGAIN (2009), Unbroken (2011), Demi (2013), Confident (2015), and Tell Me You Love Me (2017); all of which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. She has earned seven top-20 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 with "This Is Me", "Here We Go Again", "Skyscraper", "Give Your Heart a Break", "Heart Attack", "Cool for the Summer", and "Sorry Not Sorry".





