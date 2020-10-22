Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Delta Goodrem Performs New Single 'Solid Gold' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Article Pixel

"The Voice" Australia judge Delta Goodrem gives a powerful rooftop performance.

Oct. 22, 2020  

"The Voice" Australia judge Delta Goodrem gives a powerful rooftop performance of her new single "Solid Gold."

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Delta Goodrem Performs New Single 'Solid Gold' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You