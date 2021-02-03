Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: David Duchovny Misses Seth Meyers' Trump Impersonation

Duchovny also chats about researching Mormon culture in San Bernardino for his book 'Truly Like Lightning.'

Feb. 3, 2021  

David Duchovny talks about how his fear of undercooked meat is causing him to burn everything he cooks, discusses researching Mormon culture in San Bernardino for his book Truly Like Lightning and shares his opinion of Seth's Trump impression.

