VIDEO: Dan Levy Watches His Old Interview With Kelly Clarkson

"Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy says he's having the best day of his life appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," but is still totally mortified when Kelly shows him an old clip of him interviewing her for MTV Canada. Dan's quippy criticism of his early days interviewing Kelly is too funny!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You