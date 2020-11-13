Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Dan Aykroyd Talks About Filming BLUES BROTHERS on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel

Dan Aykroyd shows off his 'Bluesmobile.'

Nov. 13, 2020  

Dan Aykroyd shows off his "Bluesmobile," shares a story about losing John Belushi while shooting The Blues Brothers and gives some tips to young people who are interested in breaking into the comedy scene.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Dan Aykroyd Talks About Filming BLUES BROTHERS on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You