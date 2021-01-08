VIDEO: Daisy Edgar-Jones Reveals the Origin of Her Iconic NORMAL PEOPLE Hairstyle on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Daisy Edgar-Jones shares how she got into listening to vinyls and DJing.
Daisy Edgar-Jones shares how she got into listening to vinyls and DJing and reveals how a role that she was passed up on resulted in her iconic Normal People fringe.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
