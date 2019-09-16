VIDEO: DOWNTON ABBEY Cast Talks Bringing The Crawley Family To The Big Screen

"Downton Abbey" stars Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Allen Leech, Jim Carter and Kevin Doyle stop by TODAY to discuss the Crawley family's return, this time on the big screen.

"We were very aware of MAKING IT for the cinema," Dockery says of adapting the series for a film.

Watch the interview below!

This fall, the worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey, becomes a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast.

Downton Abbey opens nationwide on September 20, 2019.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You