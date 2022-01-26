VIDEO: Cynthia Nixon Discusses AND JUST LIKE THAT... Character Arc on DREW BARRYMORE

Cynthia Nixon sat down with Drew Barrymore this morning to discuss her roles on HBO Max's And Just Like That... and The Gilded Age.

She discussed the character arc of her iconic Sex and the City character, Miranda Hobbs, and how audiences have responded to her in the new series.

"I think people are maybe not loving seeing these characters off-kilter but I love it," Nixon stated.

The ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That..., from executive producer Michael Patrick King, now has two episodes streaming on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

The Max Original And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

