VIDEO: Comedy Central Announces CALL YOUR MOTHER Documentary

Comedy Central has teamed up with Loki Films for a hilarious ode to moms and the way they have shaped the work of some of comedy's biggest stars. Call Your Mother will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, April 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will debut on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Watch the first look trailer below!

"Comedy Central is very proud to present this documentary to the world. Heidi and Rachel have created a fascinating and layered look at how the relationships between comedians and their mothers shape their craft," said Sarah Babineau, Head of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises. "It's a hilarious, insightful take on the indelible mark that our mothers leave on us all."

Comedians' mothers take center stage in this documentary directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (Jesus Camp, Freakonomics: The Movie, Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You). Call Your Mother features interviews with Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jimmy Carr, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, The Lucas Brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Kristen Schaal, David Spade and Roy Wood Jr.

Call Your Mother is produced by Rachel Grady, Heidi Ewing and Eleanor Galloway. Caroline Hirsch (Carolines on Broadway, New York Comedy Festival, Ask for Jane) serves as executive producer.

"I am so thrilled to have partnered with Comedy Central and Loki Films on this project. It's been an incredible experience seeing this concept grow from an idea into a dynamic and hilarious documentary with some of today's most prolific comedic performers," said Hirsch. "Incredibly excited to premiere Call Your Mother at Tribeca Film Festival and look forward to debuting this film to Tribeca audiences."





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You