VIDEO: Colin Firth & Stanley Tucci On Co-Starring In SUPERNOVA on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

'Supernova' will be released in the United States on January 29th.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci have been friends for 20 years and their camaraderie is on glorious display when they play a couple in the new film "Supernova."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

