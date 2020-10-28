VIDEO: Cleo Wade Talks Writer's Block on TODAY SHOW
Cleo Wade opens up about her experience with writer’s block.
Cleo Wade opens up about her experience with writer's block and shares her favorite quote from Maya Angelou on this episode of "Quoted By" with Hoda Kotb.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
