VIDEO: Claire Saffitz Challenges Jimmy to a Layer Cake-Decorating Contest on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Article Pixel Jan. 23, 2020  

Bon Appétit's pastry chef (and Youtube fave) Claire Saffitz talks about her Gourmet Makes show and teaches Jimmy how to assemble a layer cake before challenging him to a decorating contest.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Claire Saffitz Challenges Jimmy to a Layer Cake-Decorating Contest on THE TONIGHT SHOW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Randy Rainbow's Latest Political Song Parody, 'That Don!'
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Joins Children's Choirs For Martin Luther King Day Tribute on THE VIEW
  • VIDEO: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?
  • VIDEO: Listen to the Song Lin-Manuel Miranda Created for STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER!
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement