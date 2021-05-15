VIDEO: Chris Rock on Not Hosting the Oscars, His New Film SPIRAL, and More

Last night, Chris Rock was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During the interview, Chris talks about people not recognizing him when he wears a mask, doing stand-up shows again, writing things in his journal every day, his dating life, his love of horror movies, and more.

Plus, hear Chris talk about his new film Spiral, not hosting the Oscars this year, and why he has never been invited on Magic Johnson & Samuel L. Jackson's summer yacht trip.

Watch the full video below!

