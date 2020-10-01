VIDEO: Chris Colfer Geeks Out About Julie Andrews on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Chris Colfer talks about his experimentation with Photoshop.
Chris Colfer talks about his experimentation with Photoshop, writing A Tale of Witchcraft and trying to keep his cool during a virtual event with Julie Andrews.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Preview of Alex Brightman-Voiced Beetlejuice in TEEN TITANS GO!
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Has Dancing Tips for Tyra Banks on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Tries To Smize Like Tyra Banks on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Matt Bomer Talks THE BOYS IN THE BAND on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN