VIDEO: Chris Colfer Geeks Out About Julie Andrews on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Chris Colfer talks about his experimentation with Photoshop.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Chris Colfer talks about his experimentation with Photoshop, writing A Tale of Witchcraft and trying to keep his cool during a virtual event with Julie Andrews.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

