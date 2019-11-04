VIDEO: Chely Wright Opens Up About Her Stroke on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The country star thought she was suffering from migraines, and now is speaking out about her health scare and what women should know about the signs of stroke.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

