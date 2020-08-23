VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer For Season 7 of THE FLASH

The Flash Season 7 will be released in January 2021.

Get a first look at the trailer for THE FLASH Season 7 which was released during DC FanDome. The footage from the trailer is mostly held over from what would've been THE FLASH Season 6, Episode 20, which was almost finished filming when production was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the trailer below!

The new teaser trailer shows that Eva McCulloch/Mirror Master will continue to be a major villain in Season 7, as well as teasing Barry's attempts to create an artificial Speed Force to help recover his powers.

The Flash Season 7 will be released in January 2021.

