VIDEO: Check Out Sneak Peek From Tonight's Season Three Premiere of BEAT SHAZAM

Get ready to turn up the volume tonight on FOX! The hottest party of the summer begins at 8/7c on season three premiere of BEAT SHAZAM, hosted by Jamie Foxx.

Don't miss when teams of teachers race to identify music's biggest hit songs for the chance to win $1,000,000!

Grammy-, Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx returns as host and executive producer for Season Three of BEAT SHAZAM. Actress, model and writer Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, returns as deejay. BEAT SHAZAM is a unique and interactive game show in which three teams of two race against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world's most popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to one million dollars. In Season Three, BEAT SHAZAM introduces three new format changes, including a player's choice round, "That's My Jam," for which the three teams of contestants vote between two genres of music in which to compete next (i.e. "60s" vs. "90s", "Country vs. "Disco"). In "Corinne's Choice," the BEAT SHAZAM deejay selects the category of music in which the final two teams play. Then, for songs worth $10,000, the final two teams are challenged in a "Without Words" round, during which only the instrumental versions of songs are heard. Viewers also can play along with BEAT SHAZAM's Webby Award-winning play-at-home game, available exclusively on the Shazam app. During each all-new episode, viewers can compete to win a $10,000 cash prize and in a new feature for this season, they will now be able to access select playlists, music videos, and more from each episode's featured artists and genres on Apple Music. Download the app, Shazam the show during the live broadcast or on video on-demand to compete and enter to win. BEAT SHAZAM was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television, in association with Shazam. Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.





