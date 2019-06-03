VIDEO: Check Out Official Teaser For Amazon Original CARNIVAL ROW Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne

Something inhuman approaches. Carnival Row Season 1 coming August 30.

Watch Carnival Row 8/30 exclusively with your Prime membership.

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in Carnival Row, a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures. Feared by humans, they are forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective and a faerie rekindle a dangerous affair. The city's uneasy peace collapses when a string of murders reveals a monster no one could imagine.

Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You