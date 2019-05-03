VIDEO: Charlize Theron & Seth Rogen Star in the 'Rom Com Role Call'

May. 3, 2019  

From "You've Got Mail" to "Love Actually," James Corden acts out scenes from 20 notorious romantic comedy movies with his guests, Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, stars of the movie "Long Shot."

Watch the video below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches.

Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

