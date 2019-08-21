VIDEO: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie Star in BOMBSHELL Trailer

Lionsgate has shared the first trailer for BOMBSHELL, starring Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie.

Based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; FOX News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.

Watch the trailer below!

BOMBSHELL is directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach and written by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph.

BOMBSHELL also stars Emmy Award winner Kate McKinnon, Golden Globe nominee Connie Britton, Emmy Award winner Mark Duplass, Emmy Award nominee Rob Delaney, Golden Globe nominee Malcolm McDowell and Academy Award winner Allison Janney.





