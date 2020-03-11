VIDEO: Charli D'Amelio Breaks Down TikTok Fame on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Charli D'Amelio chats with Jimmy about TikTok's popularity, becoming one of the biggest influencers on the platform while on her way to dance class and using her fame to raise awareness about cyberbullying.

