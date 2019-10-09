VIDEO: Chance the Rapper Joins James Corden for CARPOOL KARAOKE

Article Pixel Oct. 9, 2019  

James Corden invites Chance the Rapper for a commute through Los Angeles that includes the two singing Chance's biggest songs, and James attempting to open Chance's mind about adding vegetables to his diet. And Chance tells James how he would handle getting a subpar verse from a collaborator on one of his tracks.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

