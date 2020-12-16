Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Carey Mulligan Talks About Her Love of Christmas on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Her new movie, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, will be released December 25.

Dec. 16, 2020  

Carey talks about her American accent, family traditions around the holidays, her love of Christmas, the prank her brother pulled on her one year, losing her suitcase on train tracks while listening to Taylor Swift's new album, and getting the "Jennifer Coolidge Experience" on set of her new movie Promising Young Woman.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

VIDEO: Carey Mulligan Talks About Her Love of Christmas on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You