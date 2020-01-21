VIDEO: Candace Cameron Bure Talks About Being an Empty-Nester on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The actress talks about how she and her husband have been coping with her kids out of the house and her new children's book series.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You