VIDEO: Cam Performs 'Classic' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Watch the performance below!

Country singer Cam calls in to the show to give the deets about her new album, "The Otherside," which features songwriter collaborations with Harry Styles, Sam Smith and more. Then, Cam wows "The Kelly Clarkson Show" audience with a performance of her hit single "Classic."

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

