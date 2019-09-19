VIDEO: CBS Goes Behind the Scenes of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA

CBS goes behind the scenes of their newest comedy, Bob Hearts Abisola, ahead of its premiere on Monday, Septebmer 23.

Watch the video below!

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You