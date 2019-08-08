VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Makes Surprise Appearance at BLINDED BY THE LIGHT Premiere

On Wednesday, August 7th the cast of Blinded by the Light, Bruce Springsteen and his wife/E Street Band guitarist Patti Scialfa walked the red-carpet prior to the film screening. Later that evening, Bruce surprised the audience and performed at THE AFTER party!

Watch the performance below!

From writer/director/producer Gurinder Chadha ("Bend It Like Beckham") comes the inspirational drama "Blinded by the Light," set to the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen's timeless songs.

"Blinded by the Light" is a joyful story of courage, love, hope, family and the unique ability of music to lift the human spirit. The film tells the story of Javed (Viveik Kalra), a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of Bruce Springsteen, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in the powerful lyrics. As Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice.

Inspired by a true story, based on Sarfraz Manzoor's acclaimed memoir Greetings from Bury Park: Race, Religion and Rock N' Roll, "Blinded by the Light" was directed by Gurinder Chadha from a screenplay written by Manzoor, Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges.

"Blinded by the Light" stars Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Nell Williams, Aaron Phagura, Hayley Atwell and Dean-Charles Chapman.

The story is underscored by the music and poetic lyrics of Springsteen, who gave Chadha his blessing from the film's inception.

Gurinder Chadha, Jane Barclay and Jamal Daniel produced the film, with Tory Metzger, Renee Witt, Peter Touche, Stephen Spence, Hannah Leader, Tracy Nurse, and Paul Mayeda Berges serving as executive producers.

Chadha's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Ben Smithard, production designer Nick Ellis, editor Justin Krish, and costume designer Annie Hardinge. The original score music is by A.R. Rahman.

New Line Cinema presents, in association with Levantine Films and Ingenious Media, a Bend It Films Production, a Gurinder Chadha Film, "Blinded by the Light." The film is slated for release on August 14, 2019 and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.





