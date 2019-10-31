VIDEO: Booker T. Jones Talks His Accidental Hit on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Booker T. Jones on the inspiration for his memoir and how a radio station accidentally flipped "Green Onions" from forgettable B-side track to hit single.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

