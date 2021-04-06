VIDEO: Bob Odenkirk Has Come to Love Saul Goodman

James Corden connects with his friend Bob Odenkirk, who is hanging out in his son's room that he's commandeered. And James asks Bob about filming the final season of "Better Call Saul" and Bob becomes emotional reflecting on how he's come to love the character that changed his career and life. And the "Nobody" star talks about his role as the unsuspecting hero.

Odenkirk stars on "Better Call Saul" playing the character he originated on "Breaking Bad." He's also known for creating, writing, and performing "Mr. Show" with his friend David Cross.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show.