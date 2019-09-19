VIDEO: Billy Crystal Talks Hanging Out With Muhammad Ali & Robin Williams on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Billy Crystal, who has a new mobile app called "Roast 'Em," stopped by "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" to remember some wild times at Friars Club roasts in the good-old-days. Watch the clip below!

Crystal starred on Broadway in "700 Sundays," which he also wrote. He also wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway play "Have a Nice Day." He's a film and comic icon known for roles in "When Harry Met Sally," "Monsters Inc.," and more.

