VIDEO: Bill Murray and Rashida Jones are Irresistible Father-Daughter Duo in ON THE ROCKS Trailer

The dramedy premieres on Apple TV this October.

Some relationships aren't meant to last forever, but we think this one might be. Sofia Coppola's (THE BEGUILED) new relationship comedy ON THE ROCKS looks like a winner. Rashida Jones plays a woman in a rut who begins to sense her marriage is faltering and confides in her dad (Bill Murray) who knows a thing or two about infidelity. Her husband may or may not be faithful in the end, but this father-daughter duo seems destined to stick it out for the long haul.

Watch the new trailer below!

A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city - drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.

Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she's happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to THE ONE man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.

On the Rocks, a Sofia Coppola film and American Zoetrope production, stars Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans. The film is written and directed by Sofia Coppola. The producers are Youree Henley and Sofia Coppola, co-producer is Caroline Jaczko, and executive producers are Fred Roos, Mitch Glazer, and Roman Coppola. The behind-the-scenes team includes cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, production designer Anne Ross, editor Sarah Flack, costume designer Stacey Battat, and casting directors Courtney Bright and Nicole Daniels. The original score and music supervision are by Phoenix.

Watch Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks, an Apple Original Films and A24 release coming this October on Apple TV+.

View More TV Stories Related Articles