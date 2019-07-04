VIDEO: Barry Manilow Performs His Classic Hit LET FREEDOM RING For America's Independence Day Celebration

Jul. 4, 2019  

Music legend Barry Manilow releases video of his iconic American anthem, Let Freedom Ring, performed Live on PBS's A CAPITOL FOURTH to celebrate America's national Independence Day. Originally performed live from the U.S. Capitol in 2015, Manilow was accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS each year on the 4th of July before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as U.S. troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program is also heard live in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide.

Watch the video below!



