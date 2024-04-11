Savannah Basley Co-Stars in SyFy's REGINALD THE VAMPIRE Season Two

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Season 2 of REGINALD THE VAMPIRE will premiere on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

This season promises even more bite, more drama, and more undead surprises. The debut season was cable's number two scripted program in total viewers and in the 18-49 demographic.

Loosely based on Johnny B. Truant's series of Fat Vampire novels, REGINALD THE VAMPIRE centers around Reginald Andres, a nocturnal member of the undead who doesn't fit the usual stereotype of the "sexy vampire." In Season Two, Reginald and the vampire bureau take on the Archangels in a bloodthirsty battle. The Archangels descend from heaven for the extinction of all vampires on the planet.

"Angela is bold, fierce, and navigates the supernatural world with style and power," says Basley. "Get ready for more excitement, twists, and vampy drama-this season is going to be absolutely electrifying!"