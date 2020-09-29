VIDEO: BTS Performs 'IDOL' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
This kicks off a special week of performances.
Musical guests BTS performs "IDOL" to kick off a special week of performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
