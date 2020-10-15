VIDEO: BTS Performs 'Dynamite' at the 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Watch the performance below!

BTS performs "Dynamite" on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS will broadcast live on Wednesday, October 14 at 8/7c on NBC. The three-hour telecast, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will feature the year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy moments. This will mark Clarkson's third time hosting the hugely popular award show after receiving unanimous acclaim as host in 2018 and 2019. Country legend Garth Brooks will receive this year's coveted Icon Award. BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music. The 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS is produced by Dick Clark productions. Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, Kelly Clarkson, Robert Deaton and Amy Thurlow are executive producers.

