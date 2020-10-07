VIDEO: Armie Hammer Talks Renovation on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Armie is the first guest in the studio since March.

Armie is our first guest in the studio since March and he arrives fully protected, talks about renovating a motel in the desert with his friend and road runner trainer "Motor Mike," his new film Rebecca, performing in front of Sir Kenneth Branagh, and rushing to learn an English accent to land a part in one of his movies.

Watch the interview from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

