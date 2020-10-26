VIDEO: Apple TV+ Releases Official Trailer for DOUG UNPLUGS

Watch the trailer below!

Apple TV+ today released the official trailer for "Doug Unplugs," a new animated preschool series from DreamWorks Animation, based on Dan Yaccarino's popular "Doug Unplugged" book series. The series will premiere globally with the first seven episodes on Friday, November 13 on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer below!

"Doug Unplugs" tells the story of a young robot named Doug who senses there's more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.

"Doug Unplugs" is executive produced by Jim Nolan ("Esme & Roy"), Aliki Theofilopoulos ("Phineas and Ferb," "Hercules") and Dan Yaccarino ("Doug Unplugged" author). THE VOICE cast includes Brandon James Cienfuegos ("Beautiful Boy," "Grey's Anatomy") as 'Doug,' Kyrie McAlpin ("Birdie," "Star Trek: Short Treks") as 'Emma,' Eric Bauza ("The Adventures of Puss in Boots," "Looney Tunes Cartoons," "The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles") as 'Bob Bot' and Mae Whitman ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower") as 'Becky Bot.'

Apple TV+ is home to new, award-winning originals from some of today's most trusted franchises in kids and family programming, including Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" from Sesame Workshop; exclusive new series from Peanuts like "Snoopy in Space"; upcoming series "Fraggle Rock" and "Harriet the Spy," based on the beloved classics from The Jim Henson Company; and, newly imagined original series that will be based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You