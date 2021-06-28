VIDEO: Apple TV+ Releases New Sneak Peek at FOUNDATION

Apple TV+ TODAY announced the worldwide premiere date for "Foundation," and unveiled a brand new teaser at the epic saga from visionary showrunner and executive producer, David S. Goyer ("Batman Begins," "Man of Steel"). The teaser showcases the sweeping scope and scale of the eagerly awaited new Apple Original series, which marks the first-ever on screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov's iconic, award-winning novel series of the same name. The 10-episode first season of "Foundation" will debut globally on Apple TV+ on September 24, 2021 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Watch the official sneak peek below!

"In the decades since the 'Foundation' series first saw print, Asimov's prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now," said Goyer. "Growing up, I devoured 'Foundation' and dreamed of one day seeing it on screen - but a feature film didn't seem big enough to embrace the ambition. Thanks to the broader landscape of streaming and a valuable partnership with Apple and Skydance, we are able to bring the series to the screen in a way that truly does it justice. 'Foundation' has always been at the top of my bucket list and I'm honored I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life. Whether you're a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I'm excited to share with you what we've created."

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons - a long line of emperor clones - fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

Starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, this monumental journey chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, "Foundation" is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

