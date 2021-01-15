Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Anthony Mackie Reveals Which Avenger Is the Biggest Trash Talker on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He also talks about his new film 'Outside the Wire.'

Jan. 15, 2021  

Anthony Mackie talks about his love for the New Orleans Saints, playing Fantasy Football with the Avengers and his new film Outside the Wire.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

