VIDEO: Anthony Mackie Reveals Which Avenger Is the Biggest Trash Talker on THE TONIGHT SHOW
He also talks about his new film 'Outside the Wire.'
Anthony Mackie talks about his love for the New Orleans Saints, playing Fantasy Football with the Avengers and his new film Outside the Wire.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Catch a First Glimpse of Lin-Manuel Miranda-Helmed TICK, TICK...BOOM!
- VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks B POSITIVE and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Film Adaptation of ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson & More
- VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks About Her Move to L.A. on THE LATE LATE SHOW