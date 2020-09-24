VIDEO: Anitta Performs 'Me Gusta' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the performance below!
Musical guest Anitta performs "Me Gusta" for The Tonight Show, featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers.
Watch the performance below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch a Documentary Short About the Making of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Featuring Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, and More!
- VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Name Appears in More Comprehensive EMMYS 'IN MEMORIAM' Video
- Exclusive: Judy Kuhn Performs 'Someone Else's Story' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
- VIDEO: Watch the New Official Trailer for DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA on HBO