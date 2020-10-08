VIDEO: America Ferrera Says Latinas Will Decide the 2020 Election
America Ferrera explains her experience having a baby during the pandemic.
America Ferrera explains her experience having a baby during the pandemic, discusses her new Latina empowerment-focused initiative, She Se Puede, and talks about her bittersweet departure from Superstore.
Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow is Joined by Patti LuPone for Epic Parody- 'If Donald Got Fired'
- VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Creates Trump-Themed EVITA Parody featuring Lisa Howard!
- VIDEO: WICKED Casts Reunite For a Musical Dispatch from Oz on Voting!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Amazon Prime