VIDEO: America Ferrera Says Latinas Will Decide the 2020 Election

America Ferrera explains her experience having a baby during the pandemic.

Oct. 8, 2020  

America Ferrera explains her experience having a baby during the pandemic, discusses her new Latina empowerment-focused initiative, She Se Puede, and talks about her bittersweet departure from Superstore.

Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

