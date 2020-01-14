VIDEO: Amber Tamblyn Says Trump's Election Win Almost Made Her Go into Labor on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Amber Tamblyn talks about her book Era of Ignition, the effects of having women in power and being a parent in the Trump era.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

