VIDEO: Amazon Prime Video Releases Trailer for THE LAST NARC

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for The Last Narc, a provocative four-part docuseries that centers on the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA - the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. The series will premiere May 15, 2020 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch the trailer below!

The Last Narc tells the story of a fallen hero, the men who killed him, and THE ONE man who risked everything to find out what really happened and why. Highly decorated special agent Hector Berellez, who was assigned to lead the DEA's investigation of Camarena's murder, peels back the layers of myth and propaganda to reveal the bone-chilling truth about a conspiracy that stretches from the KILLING FIELDS of Mexico to the halls of power in Washington, D.C.

Berellez's powerful testimony appears alongside that of Camarena's brave widow, as well as three Guadalajara Cartel insiders. These men were corrupt Jalisco State policemen who, at the time of Camarena's murder, served as bodyguards to legendary drug lords Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo. Eventually, they became informants for Berellez and helped him crack the MOST INFAMOUS murder of the War on Drugs.

The Last Narc is directed by Tiller Russell and a production of Amazon Studios and Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). IPC's Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers.

Over the course of his career, Russell has explored a variety of true crime cases across his documentary and fiction work including: Operation Odessa, which premiered at South by Southwest Film Festival and was released by Showtime; The Seven Five, which premiered at DOC NYC and was released by Sundance Selects; and the upcoming Silk Road, which stars Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson.

Prime members will be able to stream The Last Narc exclusively via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. The series will be a global release and available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.

Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime. For a list of all Prime Video compatible devices, visit www.amazon.com/howtostream.





Related Articles View More TV Stories