VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez Teases J.Lo's Inauguration Performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He also talks about joining Shark Tank as a guest judge.

Jan. 19, 2021  

Alex Rodriguez talks about celebrating New Year's Eve in Times Square during the pandemic, the 2021 baseball season and joining Shark Tank as a guest judge.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

