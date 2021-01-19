VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez Teases J.Lo's Inauguration Performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW
He also talks about joining Shark Tank as a guest judge.
Alex Rodriguez talks about celebrating New Year's Eve in Times Square during the pandemic, the 2021 baseball season and joining Shark Tank as a guest judge.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
