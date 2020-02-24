VIDEO: Al Pacino Talks About His Legendary Career in Hollywood on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 24, 2020  

In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist meets actor Al Pacino for a rare interview to talk about his storied 50-year career in Hollywood and his first role as a series regular in the Amazon show "Hunters."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



