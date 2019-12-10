VIDEO: Aisling Bee Talks About Paul Rudd on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Dec. 10, 2019  

Aisling Bea talks about This Way Up, working as a TOUR GUIDE at a stud farm and the great prank gift she got from Paul Rudd.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Aisling Bee Talks About Paul Rudd on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN and INTO THE WOODS in Her Car
  • VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Weezer's 'Lost in the Woods' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Watch Jeanna De Waal and David Bryan Perform 'If' from Broadway-Bound DIANA Musical
  • VIDEO: Meet the London Cast of BE MORE CHILL
  • VIDEO: Angie Schworer and More in ANNIE at the Ogunquit Playhouse